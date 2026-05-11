Pattaya and UK confront rising safety demands for foreign tourists

By Pattaya Mail
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Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomes UK Ambassador Mark Gooding at Pattaya City Hall for discussions on enhancing cooperation in tourist safety and emergency response systems.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed UK Ambassador Mark Gooding and delegation to Pattaya City Hall for high-level discussions focused on strengthening safety measures and emergency support systems for British tourists and long-term visitors in the city, May 11.

The meeting, held at the reception room of Pattaya City Hall, brought together senior city executives, department heads, and relevant officials to exchange views on improving assistance for British nationals who travel to or reside in Pattaya.



Key topics included emergency response coordination in cases of accidents, particularly road incidents, as well as enhancing public safety services and improving accessibility to assistance for foreign visitors during unexpected situations.

Officials also discussed broader safety frameworks, aiming to ensure that tourists receive timely support and clear communication channels when facing emergencies in the city.

Both sides exchange views on improving assistance for British tourists and long-term visitors, particularly in cases of accidents and urgent safety situations in Pattaya.

The British delegation expressed appreciation for ongoing cooperation with Pattaya authorities and highlighted the importance of maintaining strong coordination to support the large number of British nationals visiting or living in the area.

City officials reaffirmed their commitment to improving safety standards and strengthening collaboration with international partners, emphasizing that such cooperation plays a vital role in enhancing Pattaya’s image as a safe and welcoming global tourism destination.

The meeting is seen as part of continued efforts to deepen ties between Pattaya and foreign diplomatic missions, while reinforcing confidence in the city’s tourism infrastructure and emergency preparedness systems.

Officials reaffirm joint commitment to strengthen safety coordination and public service readiness, aiming to reinforce Pattaya’s image as a secure and welcoming international tourism hub.



Mayor Poramet presents the symbolic City Key to Mark Gooding during a courtesy visit at Pattaya City Hall, underscoring strengthened ties and cooperation on tourist safety and assistance for British visitors.
























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