Pattaya and UK confront rising safety demands for foreign tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed UK Ambassador Mark Gooding and delegation to Pattaya City Hall for high-level discussions focused on strengthening safety measures and emergency support systems for British tourists and long-term visitors in the city, May 11.

The meeting, held at the reception room of Pattaya City Hall, brought together senior city executives, department heads, and relevant officials to exchange views on improving assistance for British nationals who travel to or reside in Pattaya.







Key topics included emergency response coordination in cases of accidents, particularly road incidents, as well as enhancing public safety services and improving accessibility to assistance for foreign visitors during unexpected situations.

Officials also discussed broader safety frameworks, aiming to ensure that tourists receive timely support and clear communication channels when facing emergencies in the city.

The British delegation expressed appreciation for ongoing cooperation with Pattaya authorities and highlighted the importance of maintaining strong coordination to support the large number of British nationals visiting or living in the area.

City officials reaffirmed their commitment to improving safety standards and strengthening collaboration with international partners, emphasizing that such cooperation plays a vital role in enhancing Pattaya’s image as a safe and welcoming global tourism destination.

The meeting is seen as part of continued efforts to deepen ties between Pattaya and foreign diplomatic missions, while reinforcing confidence in the city’s tourism infrastructure and emergency preparedness systems.























































