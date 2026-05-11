Thai security probe fuels diplomatic tension with Cambodia over suspect’s alleged links

PATTAYA, Thailand – A high-profile national security investigation in Thailand has triggered rising diplomatic tension with Cambodia after Thai authorities arrested a Chinese national allegedly linked to a cache of military-grade weapons and explosives discovered in Chonburi.

According to reports cited by Cambodian media outlet Khmer Today, Thai police arrested the 31-year-old Chinese suspect on May 8 after raiding a rented residence where authorities reportedly uncovered a large quantity of weapons and tactical equipment, including C4 explosives, grenades, M4 rifles, and other military-related items.







Thai investigators reportedly suspect the man may have connections to a security-linked network allegedly associated with Cambodia’s Hun Sen Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ), while also examining possible cross-border arms trafficking and alleged plans involving attacks inside Thailand.

The case quickly escalated into a diplomatic issue after questions emerged regarding the suspect’s identity documents. Cambodian media and observers noted that publicly released evidence reportedly included only a Chinese passport and Thai identification card, while no Cambodian passport had been clearly presented despite earlier claims linking the suspect to Cambodia.

In response, a spokesperson for the Senate of Cambodia strongly rejected the allegations, calling them “baseless” and “staged,” while warning against attempts to politicize the case or shift responsibility for Thailand’s internal security concerns onto Cambodia.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reportedly ordered a full-scale investigation into all individuals connected to the case, instructing authorities to dismantle any related networks and determine the full scope and intent behind the alleged operation.

Regional observers are now closely monitoring the investigation amid concerns the case could further strain already sensitive Thai-Cambodian relations and create broader regional security implications.

















































