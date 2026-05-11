Pattaya raid uncovers hidden vape drug lab inside heavily fortified residence

PATTAYA, Thailand – Economic Crime Suppression Division officers, working alongside Chonburi provincial police, raided a luxury home in the Pattaya area on May 11 and uncovered what authorities say was an illegal production site for drug-laced vape pods.

The operation took place at a house in Nongprue after investigators received reports that a group of Chinese nationals was allegedly involved in illegal narcotics-related activity linked to electronic cigarette “pod K” products.







Police said the two-story property had been heavily modified and secured with high concrete walls and electric anti-theft fencing surrounding the residence. Inside, officers reportedly discovered rooms converted into laboratory-style production areas containing manufacturing equipment, vape pod materials, chemical substances, and multiple chemical containers.

Authorities detained three Chinese men at the scene for questioning as investigators continue expanding the case.

Forensic police are now examining the seized materials and equipment, which authorities say appear similar to items confiscated during another raid in the Nong Pla Lai area earlier this year. Investigators are working to determine whether the two cases are connected as part of a larger network.

Residents living nearby told reporters they rarely saw activity at the house and believed it had been abandoned because the lights were usually off and few people were seen entering or leaving the property. Many said they were shocked to learn the home had allegedly been transformed into an illegal drug vape production facility.

















































