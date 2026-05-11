Rain turns Bang Saray roads into slippery sand trap as night driving hazards intensify

PATTAYA, Thailand – Motorists in the Bang Saray area, south of Pattaya, are being urged to exercise extreme caution after heavy rainfall caused large amounts of sand to wash from nearby cassava fields onto main roads including Sukhumvit, creating hazardous driving conditions, May 11.

The sudden downpour led to runoff carrying soil and sand onto the roadway in several locations across Bang Saray, leaving stretches of road covered with a mixture of wet sand, dust, and rainwater. Authorities warned that the combination has made surfaces extremely slippery and increases the risk of vehicles losing control, especially during nighttime travel.







Local officials and road maintenance teams have been deployed to clear accumulated sand from affected routes. However, authorities acknowledged that cleanup efforts may not be completed within the day due to the volume of debris and continuing unstable weather conditions.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, maintain a safe following distance, and avoid sudden braking or sharp steering movements, as the road surface may shift unexpectedly under wet and sandy conditions.

Officials emphasized that the area remains under close monitoring as seasonal rainfall continues to affect parts of Pattaya and surrounding districts, including Jomtien and nearby coastal roads.

Residents and commuters have been urged to plan extra travel time and remain alert for changing road conditions, particularly during the evening and overnight hours when visibility is reduced and accident risks are higher.

















































