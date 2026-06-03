Thai Police rescue Chinese student trapped in elaborate ‘Virtual Kidnapping’ scam

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai police have rescued a 21-year-old Chinese student who was manipulated by an international scam network into staging her own kidnapping as part of an elaborate “virtual kidnapping” scheme aimed at extorting millions of baht from her family. The case was announced at a press conference by Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot and senior officers from the Central Investigation Bureau , June 3.







According to investigators, the victim’s father in Hong Kong received threatening messages via WeChat from an unidentified man claiming that his daughter had been kidnapped. The scammers sent photographs showing the young woman bound and appearing to have been physically abused, while demanding a ransom of HK$3 million (approximately 12.5 million baht). Alarmed by the threats, the family filed a report with the Hong Kong Police Force, which subsequently coordinated with Thai authorities after discovering that the student had traveled to Thailand.

Police later uncovered that the scammers had already convinced the victim to ask her father for money under the pretense of overseas education expenses. The father reportedly transferred more than HK$1.4 million (about 5.8 million baht) into her account before the funds were dispersed through accounts linked to the criminal network. Investigators found that the student had traveled alone from Hong Kong to Bangkok on May 31 and checked into a hotel in the Lat Krabang area the following day. Through CCTV reviews and witness interviews, police discovered that no kidnappers had entered or exited the hotel room. Instead, evidence showed the student had hired a vehicle to purchase rope, straps, a knife, body paint, and red lipstick, which were then used to create fake injury marks and kidnapping scenes.

The photos and videos were subsequently sent to the scammers, who used them to pressure the victim’s family into paying the ransom. Police later tracked the student to another hotel in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, where she had checked in using a fake passport image allegedly supplied online by the scammers. Officers safely recovered her without injury. Authorities said the criminals employed sophisticated psychological manipulation, falsely claiming to be government officials and convincing the victim that she was implicated in a legal case. She was instructed to cut off communication with her family, hide her whereabouts, and cooperate in creating evidence suggesting she had been abducted.

Officials described the operation as a classic example of a “virtual kidnapping,” in which criminals psychologically control victims and extort relatives without physically abducting anyone.







Deputy police chief Thatchai warned that such transnational scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated and can cause devastating emotional and financial harm despite the absence of an actual kidnapping. He also cautioned that some victims are persuaded to travel to neighboring countries, where they may face greater risks, including human trafficking and forced criminal activity.

Thai police said they will continue working closely with Hong Kong authorities to identify and arrest those behind the scheme. Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant when contacted by individuals claiming to be government officials who demand money transfers or instruct people to cut contact with family members. Anyone seeking assistance or wishing to report suspicious activity can contact Thailand’s Anti-Human Trafficking Center hotline at 1599, available 24 hours a day.

















































