Remembering the enduring legacy of Senator Sutham Phanthusak

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Sunday, May 24, family members, friends, and respected religious leaders gathered in Pattaya to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the passing of Senator Sutham Phanthusak — a visionary entrepreneur, community leader, and one of the men whose influence helped shape modern Pattaya into the internationally recognized destination it is today.

The remembrance ceremony was attended by his widow, Orawan Phanthusak, and their three daughters, Darin, Alisa, and Varassaya, who today continue to lead and expand the family’s diverse business interests. Held in an atmosphere of dignity and gratitude, the gathering reflected not only on Sutham’s achievements but also on the values that defined his life.







Born in Trang Province to a humble family of rubber farmers, Sutham’s journey was one of determination and perseverance. Leaving school at the age of sixteen, he entered the hospitality industry at the lowest level and steadily rose through hard work, talent, and an unwavering belief in opportunity. From his early years in Pattaya’s hotel sector, he developed the entrepreneurial vision that would eventually lead him to create some of the city’s most enduring landmarks.

He became widely known as the driving force behind Tiffany’s Show Pattaya, transforming a small local cabaret into a world-famous cultural institution and a symbol of inclusion, creativity, and hospitality. His business ventures also expanded to include the Woodlands Hotel & Resort, restaurants, cafés, and other hospitality enterprises that contributed significantly to Pattaya’s tourism economy.



Yet those who knew Sutham best often remember not the businessman, but the man himself — modest, principled, and deeply committed to public service. Beyond his business success, he served as a Pattaya city councillor, a senator, a Rotarian, and a distinguished leader in the Scouting movement, earning recognition from both Thailand and the international scouting community for his dedication to youth development, ethics, and social responsibility.

Today, the legacy he built continues through his family. Under the stewardship of Orawan and their daughters, the Phanthusak family businesses have continued to flourish while preserving the values that Sutham championed throughout his life: integrity, compassion, innovation, and service to the community.

During the ceremony, his eldest daughter, Dr. Darin Phanthusak, spoke movingly about the lessons her father left behind: “I miss my dad. My father always taught me to uphold virtue and integrity. As the eldest child, he encouraged me to be patient, resilient and a source of support for my younger siblings and everyone around me. He taught me to stand firmly by my principles and do what is right, and to continue building and growing the business that my parents worked so hard to create.”

Ten years after his passing, Senator Sutham Phanthusak’s influence remains woven into the fabric of Pattaya. His vision helped build businesses, create opportunities, and shape a city that welcomes visitors from around the world. More importantly, he left behind a legacy of character and leadership that continues to inspire those who follow in his footsteps. For those gathered on Sunday, it was not merely a remembrance of a successful entrepreneur, but a tribute to a husband, father, mentor, and pioneer whose contributions will endure for generations to come.

















































