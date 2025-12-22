Foreign tourist and Thai woman detained after public indecency incident on Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya police have taken a foreign tourist and a Thai woman into custody following a widely shared video showing inappropriate behaviour on a floating platform near Jomtien Beach, sparking public criticism and concerns over the city’s tourism image, Dec 20.

The incident came to light after a Facebook user posted a short video clip late Saturday night, showing a foreign man and a Thai woman engaging in sexually suggestive behaviour on a floating buoy near the beach, in full view of nearby tourists. Despite onlookers being present, the individuals appeared unconcerned and continued their actions.







The video quickly spread online, drawing strong reactions from the public. Many commenters condemned the behaviour as inappropriate for a public place and damaging to Pattaya’s reputation as a family-friendly and international tourist destination.

Following the viral clip, reporters and authorities visited the scene near Soi 7, Jomtien Beach. Police later confirmed that the individuals shown in the video were a Danish national and a Thai woman, both of whom were located in the area.

According to preliminary questioning, the Thai woman stated that she had recently moved from northeastern Thailand and had only met the foreign tourist earlier the same day. The two later went swimming at the beach, where the incident occurred.

The person who recorded the video told police that he and his friends were walking along the beach at the time and initially believed the couple were resting on the floating platform, before realizing their behaviour was inappropriate. He then recorded the footage and posted it online.

Police have taken both individuals to the station for further questioning and will proceed with legal action under relevant public decency and tourism-related laws.

Authorities reiterated that inappropriate behaviour in public places will not be tolerated and urged both tourists and residents to respect local laws and social norms.



































