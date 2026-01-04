Low-hanging internet line causes motorcycle crash, teen injured in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon rushed to assist a 14-year-old boy following a motorcycle accident on Sukhumvit–Pattaya Soi 15, East Pattaya, at around 10 PM on January 2.

The boy was riding home when his neck became entangled in a low-hanging internet cable. He was thrown from the motorcycle, which then crashed into a nearby Hatyai grilled chicken shop, causing significant damage. Rescue personnel provided first aid before transporting him to Pattaya Bhattakum Hospital. He suffered injuries to his neck and minor abrasions, but fortunately, no one else was hurt.







Local residents reported that low-hanging utility and internet cables have caused several accidents in the area, yet little has been done to address the hazard.

Witnesses and community members are urging local authorities to inspect and secure these cables to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of both locals and tourists in Pattaya.

“One of the utility lines was left dangling and unsecured, creating a serious hazard. Authorities need to fix this immediately. Pattaya is a tourist city, and safety should come first. We hope the boy recovers quickly,” a local resident commented.



































