TRAT, Thailand – Naval officers aboard Thai Patrol Boat 235 discovered the body of an unidentified man floating in the sea approximately 4 nautical miles from the shoreline off Mairoot sub-district, Trat Province on April 30.











The body was retrieved and transported back to shore for forensic procedures at Klong Yai Hospital. Police are conducting further investigations to identify the man and determine the cause of death in this unfortunate incident.