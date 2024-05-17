Pattaya and Eastern Region experience strong winds and Thunderstorms

The Meteorological Department reports hot weather across Thailand, with extremely hot conditions in some areas of the North. Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in some regions, with heavy rain in parts of the East and South.

The Meteorological Department’s 24-hour weather forecast indicates that southeasterly winds are covering Thailand, along with an easterly wave moving across the Gulf of Thailand and the South. While Thailand experiences hot weather, with extremely hot conditions in parts of the North, this pattern is causing thunderstorms and strong winds in the upper parts of Thailand, with heavy rain in some areas of the East and South. Residents across Thailand are advised to beware of thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain during this period.







In the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be less than 1 meter high, but may exceed 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these regions should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Northern Region: Hot to extremely hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 40% of the area and strong winds in some places, mainly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, and Tak. Minimum temperature 25-27°C, maximum temperature 34-41°C. Southwesterly winds at 5-15 km/h.







Northeastern Region: Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 40% of the area and strong winds in some places, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23-27°C, maximum temperature 35-37°C. Southeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

Central Region: Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 40% of the area and strong winds in some places, mainly in Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 26-28°C, maximum temperature 37-39°C. Southeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h.









Eastern Region: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-28°C, maximum temperature 34-36°C. Southeasterly winds at 10-30 km/h. Sea waves less than 1 meter high, but over 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum temperature 33-36°C. Southeasterly winds at 10-30 km/h. Sea waves less than 1 meter high, but over 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas.









Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 40% of the area with heavy rain in some places, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 25-27°C, maximum temperature 34-35°C. Southeasterly winds at 10-30 km/h. Sea waves less than 1 meter high, but over 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 40% of the area. Minimum temperature 27-28°C, maximum temperature 35-37°C. Southeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h.





































