Jomtien Beach crackdown intensifies following gun shooting incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to the alarming incident on April 25, when Thotchaphon Onwong, a 29-year-old former soldier and current Bolt taxi-driver, intoxicated and playing with a gun, caused distress to tourists by firing shots along Jomtien Beach. Phornchai Sang-ied, the Banglamung district officer, intervened swiftly and detained the perpetrator, coordinating with Pattaya City Police to initiate legal proceedings against him.







On May 1, Bang Lamung district chief, Weekit Manarotkit, ordered an inspection of the entire stretch of Jomtien Beach. Random checks for illegal items such as firearms and narcotics were carried out among groups of young people lounging in the area to pre-empt any potential threats and reassure tourists of their safety.







In addition to security checks, authorities issued warnings to street vendors selling goods along the pedestrian walkways, particularly those engaged in clandestine activities such as selling boiled kratom drinks, firecrackers, and fireworks. Such unauthorized activities not only disrupted the peace but also caused annoyance to hotel guests staying near Jomtien Beach. Any violations found during the inspections would result in immediate arrest and legal action.





































