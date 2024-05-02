Labour Day weekend brings sun, surf and joy to Jomtien beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien Beach came alive with a vibrant display of enjoyment and relaxation as both Thai and foreign visitors flocked to the sandy shores to soak in the sun and surf during the extended Labour Day weekend on May 1.







Amidst scorching weather, foreigners were particularly enthusiastic about basking in the sun along the coastline, contributing to the bustling atmosphere. Meanwhile, Thai tourists secured their space on the beach by bringing their own mats for lounging, accompanied by their families, young and the elderly to relish the coastal ambiance under the shade of beach umbrellas.







The scene epitomized conviviality and leisure, with families and friends revelling in the holiday spirit against the backdrop of Jomtien’s golden sands and azure waters. As the weekend drew to a close, anticipation mounted for the upcoming weekend, with Thai tourists expected to once again grace the beach as Monday, May 6, marks a holiday in recognition of Coronation Day on May 4.





































