The Prime Minister stressed the importance of cooperation and promoted the Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model (BCG) in his statement at the Special Session to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Creation of the United Nations Environment Programme ([email protected]).



According to government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha gave a pre-recorded speech at the [email protected] special session. The session takes place on March 3-4, 2022 under the theme: “Strengthening UNEP for the implementation of the environmental dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.







President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya presided over the opening ceremony and delivered the opening speech. The event was attended by national leaders and heads of international organizations such as UN Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres and UN Environment Programme Executive Director Inger Andersen. Leaders of other countries across the world also delivered their pre-recorded statements at the event.



In his statement, the Thai Prime Minister emphasized the need for UNEP to strengthen its role in collaborating with the secretariats of Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) via UNEP regional offices in order to proactively address global environmental challenges. He hoped that UNEP would be the leading UN agency in supporting innovation and technology support, as well as other means of implementation to member states, based on their individual national circumstances.





Gen Prayut stated that Thailand has strictly enforced environmental laws and policies based on scientific information as well as local wisdom and traditional knowledge. Environmental laws are continuously being developed, and the government is implementing relevant acts. He noted that, as the APEC chair this year, Thailand will promote the Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model (BCG), which focuses on “the balance of all things” through advancing technology and innovation, resulting in sustainable development. He believes that BCG is the key blueprint for driving economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. (NNT)

































