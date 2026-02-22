Thai Navy intercepts Cambodian vessel smuggling seafood into territorial waters off Trat

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy First Naval Area has intercepted and detained a Cambodian-flagged vessel accused of illegally transporting seafood into Thai territorial waters off the coast of Trat province, underscoring stepped-up maritime security operations along Thailand’s eastern seaboard, Feb 19.

Vice Admiral Chalermchai Suankaew, Commander of the First Naval Area, ordered patrol vessels to intensify surveillance in the waters off Trat to safeguard maritime sovereignty and prevent cross-border violations. At about 2:30 p.m., naval officers detected a suspicious Cambodian vessel operating approximately one nautical mile inside Thai waters, roughly 4.9 nautical miles from the coast near Ban Hat Lek subdistrict.







The patrol vessel identified itself and conducted a lawful inspection. Officers found three Cambodian crew members on board, none of whom possessed vessel registration papers or personal identification documents. During initial questioning, the crew admitted they had been hired to transport seafood from Cambodia into Thai waters for mid-sea transfer to a Thai fishing vessel. The seafood had already been handed over at the rendezvous point before the vessel began its return journey, when it was intercepted by Thai naval forces.

Authorities reported that the vessel had been carrying seafood stored in 35 blue containers. Following the inspection, the navy escorted the vessel and all crew members to Khlong Yai Pier in Khlong Yai district, Trat, for legal proceedings. Investigators are expanding the probe to identify any Thai vessels or networks linked to the smuggling operation.

Naval officials noted that the seized vessel closely resembles a boat reported by authorities in Koh Kong province, Cambodia, as having been detained on February 16, raising questions about possible repeat operations or organized trafficking routes.

The Royal Thai Navy said the operation reflects the First Naval Area’s continued commitment to protecting Thailand’s maritime sovereignty and cracking down on illegal activities at sea to safeguard national security and marine resources.



































