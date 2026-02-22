Pattaya moves to manage homeless groups in Jomtien amid tourist complaints

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Pattaya City have launched intensified inspections and enforcement operations targeting homeless groups in the Jomtien area, as part of a proactive campaign to address public complaints and preserve the city’s image as a leading tourist destination, Feb 20.

Deputy Mayors Damrongkiat Pinijkan and Kritsana Boonsawat, together with Banglamung district officials, Pattaya City Council members, provincial representatives, and police from Pattaya City Police Station, carried out on-site checks along Jomtien Second Road, the Rompho Market area, and near the Mit Chai Bancha Shrine. The operation followed complaints from residents and tourists about groups allegedly causing disturbances.







City officials said Pattaya is continuing a proactive, law-based approach to managing the issue, combining enforcement with humanitarian assistance. The aim is to reassure residents and visitors while maintaining order and safety in key tourism zones.

Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat said that after stricter enforcement along Pattaya Beach, some homeless individuals have relocated to other areas, including Jomtien Beach. Recent reports from the area include loud disturbances, harassment of tourists, begging, and, in some cases, threatening behavior.

During inspections near the Mit Chai Bancha Shrine, officials found around six individuals, with others scattered near the entrance of Jomtien Soi 5. Authorities said further checks were carried out following reports of possible weapons and drug involvement. However, because most individuals are Thai nationals holding valid identification cards, they cannot be detained unless a clear offense is committed.

As a result, Pattaya City is focusing on identity checks and coordination with social welfare agencies, including the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, to provide assistance such as temporary shelter, food support, and vocational training, with the goal of helping affected individuals reintegrate into society.





Officials said enforcement efforts will continue, alongside environmental clean-up operations to prevent repeated gatherings and maintain cleanliness and order in public spaces.

Pattaya City urged the public to report disturbances or concerns through the city’s 24-hour hotline 1337, so officials can respond promptly and take action in accordance with legal procedures.









































