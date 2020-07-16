Thai Navy delivers overhauled home to ex-marine

The Royal Thai Navy delivered a renovated Ban Chang home to an infirm former marine.

Rear Adm. Utai Chewasutti, commander the Air and Coastal Defense Command, officially handed over the home repair to Prasert Lim, 72.







Sailors had done landscaping and minor repairs at the house on Soi Cheung Khao Pattana 7 on June 29, but the house proved more dilapidated than expected, and so Utai commissioned a complete overhaul.

The bathroom was expanded, electrical and water lines replaced and roof repaired.

Lim, who is bedridden from disease, thanked the navy for its generosity and not forgetting him.







