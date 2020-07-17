Thailand ‘Travel Together’ hotels discounts, plane tickets cashback overwhelming feedback

The government’s Travel Together national domestic tourism subsidy campaign opened for public registration from Wednesday, with many people now signed up and starting to plan their holidays.







Residents of Khon Kaen province have used their smartphones to sign up for the government’s Travel Together campaign, introduced to restore the tourism sector, which has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign will offer successful applicants a 40 percent subsidy for their hotel stays at up to 3,000 baht per room per night, cashback for plane tickets and a daily subsidy for meals, encouraging Thai people to travel domestically and spend their money.

The campaign is now open for registration online from 6 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m. Many applicants said the registration process was not complicated, and the registration website is responsive.







They said this campaign is a good policy from the government, to help tourism-related businesses and encourage Thai people to travel domestically as the COVID-19 situation in the country improves.

The Travel Together campaign will be available until October 31, offering for a limited quantity of discounts to Thai citizens aged 18 or over on the date of registration. Applicants will only receive the offer once they have successfully registered and made eligible spending at participating hotels, restaurants and tourism attractions in provinces outside of their home address.(NNT)











