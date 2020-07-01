Thai navy repairs Ban Chang schools, temples, homes

By
Patcharapol Panrak
-
Rear Adm. Utai Chewasutti, commander of the Sattahip-based Air and Coastal Defense Command, led 100 sailors with heavy equipment and tools to Ban Chang’s Samnak Thon community where, among other things, built a fence around a learning center at Klong Bangpai Temple.
Royal Thai Navy sailors spread out across Ban Chang to repair homes, schools and temples.

They built a fence around a learning center at Klong Bangpai Temple, repaired restrooms and installed mosquito netting at Keereepavanaram Temple, and repaired a house owned by retired sailor Prasert Lim, 75, while pruning the landscaping.

Chewasutti said the work is part of the navy’s mission to be a “force for the people, bond with and serve the public and always be there in case of need.”

Rear Adm. Utai Chewasutti, commander of the Sattahip-based Air and Coastal Defense Command visits retired sailor Prasert Lim, 75.
The rear admiral brought sailors to repair retired sailor Prasert Lim’s home.
They also repaired restrooms and installed mosquito netting at Keereepavanaram Temple.
