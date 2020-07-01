Thai navy repairs Ban Chang schools, temples, homes

Royal Thai Navy sailors spread out across Ban Chang to repair homes, schools and temples.

Rear Adm. Utai Chewasutti, commander of the Sattahip-based Air and Coastal Defense Command, led 100 sailors with heavy equipment and tools to Ban Chang’s Samnak Thon community June 29.







They built a fence around a learning center at Klong Bangpai Temple, repaired restrooms and installed mosquito netting at Keereepavanaram Temple, and repaired a house owned by retired sailor Prasert Lim, 75, while pruning the landscaping.

Chewasutti said the work is part of the navy’s mission to be a “force for the people, bond with and serve the public and always be there in case of need.”

