Zero tolerance as Pattaya locks down roads and seas for Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – Traffic police in Pattaya have intensified safety operations ahead of Songkran, conducting strict alcohol checks on public boat operators and transport drivers to prevent accidents during the holiday rush.

On April 10, officers led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Amorntep Mai-ma from Pattaya City Police Station carried out joint inspections with marine officials, tourist police, and provincial transport inspectors.

The operation focused on key locations including Bali Hai Pier and major public transport service points across the city, targeting both boat operators and public vehicle drivers.

Authorities conducted random alcohol tests and enforced crime prevention measures to ensure the safety of both residents and tourists during the busy festival period.

Results from the inspections showed full compliance, with no drivers found exceeding legal alcohol limits and no violations reported.

Officials said strict checks will continue throughout Songkran to reduce accident risks and maintain a high level of travel safety across Pattaya.





































