Thai man breaks up giant snake brawl outside Pattaya

A Bang Saray man called in backup after he broke up a deadly battle between a python and cobra outside his house.

Surapong Chompupruk, 59, called animal control when he spotted the 4-meter long king cobra attacking an almost equally as big python that had entangled itself in a net on the edge of a pond in his yard.

The cobra slithered under a pile of brush when it spotted Surapong, sparing the python’s life.

Snake charmers hooked both giant snakes and took them to be released in the wild, presumably far from each other to prevent a rematch.







