Thai man breaks up giant snake brawl outside Pattaya

By
Patcharapol Panrak
-
Handlers managed to capture the kind cobra to take to a safer place.
Handlers managed to capture the kind cobra to take to a safer place.

A Bang Saray man called in backup after he broke up a deadly battle between a python and cobra outside his house.

Surapong Chompupruk, 59, called animal control when he spotted the 4-meter long king cobra attacking an almost equally as big python that had entangled itself in a net on the edge of a pond in his yard.

The king cobra hid in the brush when men approached.
The king cobra hid in the brush when men approached.

The cobra slithered under a pile of brush when it spotted Surapong, sparing the python’s life.

Snake charmers hooked both giant snakes and took them to be released in the wild, presumably far from each other to prevent a rematch.

The python was lucky to escape being the king cobra’s meal.
The python was lucky to escape being the king cobra’s meal.



