Over 1,000 Thais fed at local media base

Lengthy queues started to form well before dawn on Soi Chaiyapruek Two to receive emergency food parcels being given out at the radio station Fabulous 103. Tinned fish, rice, bottled water and assorted meats or desserts were given to the patient men, women and children who were supervised by local authority staff and police volunteers to encourage social distancing. Total parcels distributed totalled over one thousand.







Fabulous 103 has already raised over 1,200,000 baht which has been used to purchase consumables at wholesale prices for various charitable organizations to distribute. Radio presenter Tommy Dee said, “The food needs of the poor in Pattaya remain very urgent, but sadly cash from fund raising is running very low. A big problem is that much of the food distribution in our city is funded by foreigners and, if the cash dries up, the consequences will be serious for those in need.”











