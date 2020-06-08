Thailand reports 7 new Coronavirus cases, returnees from the U.S. and UAE

BANGKOK – Thailand reported seven new Covid-19 cases, raising the total cases in the country to 3,119 and no new deaths.

All of the new infections were Thai returnees from abroad and were in state quarantine, according to spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.







Two new cases are male students, who arrived in Thailand on June 6 and were placed in quarantine in Bangkok.

Four others include three masseuses and an 11-year-old male student who returned from the United Arab Emirates and were in state quarantine in Bangkok. All were asymptomatic.

The last one returned from the Unites State. She was also asymptomatic.

The death toll remains at 58 and 88 cases are being treated at hospitals. 2,973 patients in total fully recovered.

Dr.Taweesin said the CSSA will give updates on the Covid-19 situation on weekdays only and there will be no press conference on weekends, starting from this week. (TNA)











