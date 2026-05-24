Pattaya mayoral race heats up as Itthiwat hits beachfront to hear tourism and parking concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – The race for Pattaya City Hall is intensifying as mayoral candidates ramp up campaign activities across key communities and tourism zones ahead of the June 28 municipal election. On May 23, mayoral candidate Itthiwat Wattanasartsathorn from the People’s Party led a campaign visit along Pattaya Beach alongside Weerayut Kanchuchat and prospective Pattaya City Council candidates for District 3. The campaign team walked through beachfront areas greeting residents, vendors, business operators, and tourists while listening to concerns related to Pattaya’s economy and tourism industry during the approaching low season. The atmosphere along the beach was lively as candidates introduced themselves directly to the public and gathered feedback from local operators who depend heavily on tourism income.







According to Itthiwat, one of the most common concerns raised by beach vendors and tourism operators involved parking restrictions along Pattaya Beach, particularly during weekends.

Many business owners reportedly asked city authorities to consider relaxing parking regulations on Saturdays and Sundays to make it easier for tourists to visit beachfront umbrella and deckchair zones. Operators believe easier access could help stimulate spending and support struggling businesses during quieter tourism months. Another major issue raised during the campaign visit was the growing concern over homeless individuals in beachfront areas, which some residents and operators believe affects Pattaya’s image and tourist safety perceptions.

Itthiwat said addressing homelessness and improving tourism safety are among the key policies of the People’s Party, adding that the team is prepared to push forward practical solutions if elected by voters in the June 28, 2026 Pattaya municipal election. The visit reflects the increasingly competitive atmosphere surrounding Pattaya’s mayoral race as candidates focus heavily on tourism management, economic recovery, urban order, and public space concerns in one of Thailand’s most internationally recognized tourist cities.

















































