Food inspection ensures safety at Pattaya Music Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Health and Environment Department, in collaboration with the Consumer Protection Division of the Public Health and Environment Office conducted a comprehensive inspection of food stalls at the Naklua market on March 22. The primary aim of this inspection was to ensure the cleanliness and safety of food vendors participating in the upcoming Pattaya Music Festival 2024.











Officials examined each stall, placing a strong emphasis on adherence to strict health standards and the absence of any contamination. The thorough examination was conducted with the goal of safeguarding the health and well-being of festival attendees, ensuring they would receive quality and safe food throughout the event. Any findings related to food contamination will be openly disclosed to the public once the analysis is complete.



































