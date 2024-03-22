Pattaya City council in disarray as mayor’s absence sparks controversy

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Pattaya City councillor has voiced concerns over the frequent absence of key officials, including Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, from council meetings, sparking speculation about their commitment to city administrative matters.







During the 4th regular session of the Pattaya City Council on March 20, council member Jidapha Suwathaphon raised the recurring issue of absenteeism among key officials, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayors. Ms. Jidapha highlighted the absence of these officials, leaving Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai as the sole representative of the city administration to handle inquiries.

Jidapha’s concerns stemmed from her observations that, despite prior notifications indicating meeting schedules a week in advance, attendance from city officials remained sparse. Expressing dissatisfaction, she sought clarification on the importance of council meetings from the city administration.







In response, Deputy Mayor Manot acknowledged the significance placed on council meetings by the city administration over the years. He explained that, despite the scheduled council meeting, the Mayor and Deputy Mayors were often required to attend budgetary meetings with central committees. Additionally, unforeseen circumstances such as illness and official duties occasionally led to the absence of other city officials.







Deputy Mayor Manot assured the council of his commitment to attend meetings and address all inquiries comprehensively. He emphasized his readiness to respond to all questions raised by council members and urged them to voice any concerns or issues they may have.































