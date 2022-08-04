Tents reinstalled at Pattaya Bali Hai Pier after sunburnt complaints

By Pattaya Mail
Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn and his entourage from city hall inspect the large tent erected on the Bali Hai Pier to protect tourists from the hot sun and from getting wet in the rain.

Following complaints from sunburnt tourists, Pattaya reinstalled tents at Bali Hai Pier for waiting Koh Larn ferry passengers.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn said Aug. 2 that city hall saw the complaints and photos on social media and reacted, after the fact.



Wuthisak explained that the previous tents actually were erected by private tour operators, not city hall. But they were taken down during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic due to economic problems or weather damage.

“This time, city hall bought the tents and installed them to protect tourists from the hot sun and from getting wet in the rain,” he said.


Pattaya City erected a large tent on Bali Hai Pier after getting a barrage of complaints from netizens about how tourists had to brave the elements while waiting to board their boats to Koh Larn Tropical Island.









