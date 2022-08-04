Tents reinstalled at Pattaya Bali Hai Pier after sunburnt complaints

Following complaints from sunburnt tourists, Pattaya reinstalled tents at Bali Hai Pier for waiting Koh Larn ferry passengers.

Wuthisak explained that the previous tents actually were erected by private tour operators, not city hall. But they were taken down during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic due to economic problems or weather damage.

"This time, city hall bought the tents and installed them to protect tourists from the hot sun and from getting wet in the rain," he said.






































