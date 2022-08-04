Probe in to collapse of Bangkok-bound roadU-turn bridge beam in process

The Ministry of Transport has set a 14-day deadline for the conclusion of an investigation into the collapse of a Rama II U-turn bridge beam onto passing vehicles.

The tragedy occurred on the Bangkok-bound road in Samut Sakon’s Muang district on Sunday night (31 July).



Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob told the reporters that a 14-day deadline has been set for the conclusion of the investigation into the incident. He added that before the fall occurred, a directive had been issued to suspend repair work on the flyover to safeguard cars using the bridge during the holiday.







According to a report, the fall occurred near the 34-kilometer marker on the Thon Buri-Pak Tho Road, or Rama II Road, in front of the Vibharam Samutsakhon Hospital. A 15-meter-long, 25-ton concrete rail guard and a 15-meter-long, 25-ton concrete beam crashed upon three passing automobiles, killing two people and wounding two others.

Minister Saksayam said a special panel has been established to assist with the ongoing investigation and that additional details will be released as soon as they are ready. (NNT)


































