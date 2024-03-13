Tensions flare between motorbike taxis and taxi in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tensions erupted between motorbike taxi riders and a taxi driver near the North Pattaya bus station on March 10, as depicted in a video obtained by reporters on March 12. The footage shows motorbike taxi riders, identified by their orange vests, assaulting the taxi driver while his passengers watched. The conflict escalated when the taxi driver defended himself with a golf club, and one of the motorbike taxi riders struck him with a broomstick.







The motive behind the assault appears linked to concerns about the motorbike taxi riders’ business being affected by the taxi’s presence. Mag and Pop, two motorbike taxi drivers involved, explained that they saw a Bangkok taxi picking up passengers at their designated stand. Mag claimed he asked the taxi driver to avoid taking passengers from their area, but tensions rose when the taxi driver insulted them, claiming former police status.







Pop admitted using a broomstick but asserted it was to protect his friend. Despite the confrontation, no injuries or official reports were filed with the police. Both Mag and Pop highlighted the motorbike taxi riders’ daily earnings of about 300 baht, largely due to app-based transportation services. They urged taxis from other areas to adhere to regulations, emphasizing peaceful coexistence among transportation modes.





































