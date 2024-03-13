Burglar foiled in attempted robbery at Sattahip gold shop

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A burglar failed miserably in his attempt to rob a gold shop located at the 700 Rai Market in Sattahip, on the night of March 11. The shop’s heavy fortifications thwarted his efforts, preventing any loss of valuables from the three-story commercial building owned by Panya Panprasong.







Despite damaging surveillance cameras and the safe’s signal box, the perpetrator was unable to breach the security measures. CCTV footage captured a lone male suspect clad in jeans, jacket, sneakers, and a face mask attempting to gain entry through a second-floor door.







Superintendent Pol. Col. Thanapon Klinsakorn of Sattahip police commended the effectiveness of the CCTV system and signalling device, which alerted authorities and the shop owner in real-time. The investigation remains ongoing to apprehend the suspect.





































