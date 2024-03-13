For fans of the Beatles, it was a wonderful morning at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On February 28, 2024 at the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC), Barry Upton, a renowned songwriter, music arranger, engineer, and musician from Pattaya, made a comeback performance alongside fellow entertainer Alex Basov. Alex known for his Beatles shows in Russia added bass guitar and vocals to the mix.







Together, they captivated the audience with timeless Beatles tunes. Barry, a stalwart of the music scene in Pattaya, has had a lifelong dedication to music, having been born in England in the 1950s. His multifaceted talents have enriched the local music community, and his presentation offered insights into Pattaya’s vibrant musical landscape. Furthermore, Barry’s passion for songwriting continues to drive him, highlighting his enduring commitment to the art form.

Barry sang favorites like: Lady Madonna, Yesterday, I’ll Follow the Sun and a few others while Alex added lead vocals on: Here Comes the Sun, In My Life & I’ll Cry Instead. Barry even added his own words to the classic Now & Then melody, which was quite entertaining.







Both took time to explain their deep ties to the Beatles music and why it means so much to them, as well as answering questions from the audience. The event proved to be a delightful fusion of talent, nostalgia, and musical prowess, providing attendees with an unforgettable experience. Both continue to play venues around the Pattaya area.

After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events and then called on George Wilson to conduct the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya.






































