Teenagers caught for stealing donation boxes from Pattaya temple

Two teenagers suspected of robbing donation boxes in Pattaya-area temples were captured by worshippers at a wat in Khao Maikaew.









Prasit Nonsuksan, 18, and a 15-year-old boy were detained by staff and the public at Khao Maikaew Temple Jan. 16 after they tried to hide inside the wat’s preschool and sneak back to their motorbike.

The boys were accused of walking into Sai Sukon Temple wearing face masks earlier this week and making off with the donation box. Huay Yai police said the pair confessed to robbing three area temples.

They were planning a fourth heist but, when they arrived at the sermon hall, they found it full of security officers and worshippers. They backtracked and tried to hide, but were caught by the angry parishioners.













