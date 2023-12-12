Teenager arrested with weapons at Sattahip cinema

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A 17-year-old boy was arrested by the police for carrying weapons at a cinema in Sattahip. The police received a tip from the security personnel of the Major Cineplex cinema branch located in Big C Sattahip, who noticed a young man with a suspicious bag inside the cinema. The police arrived at the scene and searched the bag, finding a metal baton, a pointed metal rod, a folding knife, and a cutter knife.







The boy, identified only as Mr. A, confessed that the weapons were his own and said that he carried them for self-defense due to previous conflicts with local youths in the area. He was arrested before entering the cinema to watch the Thai youth action movie “4 Kings Part 2”. The police informed the boy’s parents about the arrest and charged him with carrying weapons in a town, village, or public place without reasonable cause, which is punishable by up to six months in prison or a fine of up to 10,000 Baht.





























