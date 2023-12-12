Pattaya mourns sudden passing of Pramote Thapthim, city permanent-secretary

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City was shocked and saddened by the news of the sudden passing of City Permanent-Secretary Pramote Thapthim, who collapsed in his office after attending a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony with three universities on December 11.

Pramote Thapthim, 52, was a long-serving and respected civil servant who had worked as Nongprue City Deputy Permanent-Secretary before becoming Pattaya City Permanent-Secretary in 2021. He was known for his dedication, professionalism, and kindness, as well as his significant contributions to the governance and development of Pattaya City.







According to Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Pramote requested to skip lunch before joining him at the MOU signing ceremony that afternoon. Pramote had reported feeling unwell, experiencing chills. Despite his condition, Pramote had insisted on attending the ceremony, showing his commitment to his duties.

“During one of the presentations, he told me that he was feeling unwell and asked for permission to leave because he was feeling cold. I agreed and told him to take care of himself. I did not expect that it would be the last time I would see him alive,” Mayor Poramet said.

Pramote lost consciousness in his office, where his assistant tried to revive him with CPR. Mayor Poramet rushed to the scene and arranged for an ambulance to take Pramote to the hospital. However, Pramote was pronounced dead on arrival, leaving his colleagues and friends in disbelief and grief.

Mayor Poramet expressed his deep sorrow and condolences to Pramote’s family, saying that he had lost a reliable and supportive colleague and friend. He praised Pramote for his leadership, integrity, and humility, and said that he was grateful and proud to have worked with him.







“Pramote was a kind-hearted, humble person with an impressive stature and a genuine love for his family. He was a rational, attentive, and committed leader who always sought to resolve issues through dialogue, rather than using authority to instill fear. He was a role model for many civil servants and a valuable asset for Pattaya City. His passing is a great loss for us all,” Mayor Poramet said.

As Pattaya City mourns the loss of Pramote, a memorial service has been scheduled for December 12 at 2 p.m. followed by the Royal Bathing Ceremony at Wat Sutthawas Temple at 4 p.m. Mayor Poramet invites everyone to join him in paying respects and saying farewell to Pramote.



























