Teenage girl assaulted by older peers in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 13-year-old girl was brutally assaulted by a group of five older peers in Pattaya Beach Soi 9 on December 10, according to a video clip that was circulated online. The victim, identified only as Bew, was lured into the area by her friends who wanted her to witness a fight. However, she was ambushed by the assailants who punched, kicked, and slapped her repeatedly. A 10-year-old child filmed the incident and shared it with others, adding to the victim’s humiliation.







Bew suffered injuries from the attack and tried to apologize to the attackers, but they ignored her pleas. She was also threatened by the perpetrators, who warned her not to report the incident to the police or tell anyone about it, especially her family. Fearing for her life and the safety of her relatives, Bew kept silent until December 16, when she decided to seek help from the authorities.

She was accompanied by her aunt, Praphailin, who filed a complaint with the police and presented the video clip as evidence. Praphailin said she was shocked and saddened by what happened to her niece, and that the family was struggling to cope with the situation. She praised Bew for her courage and hoped that justice would be served.







The police are now investigating the case and have identified the suspects, who are aged between 14 and 16. They are also ensuring the protection of the victim and her family, who may face retaliation from the assailants. The police have urged anyone who has information about the incident to come forward and cooperate with them.



























