Parking area theft exposes lighting issue at Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – The entrance to Pattaya’s famous Walking Street, a popular destination for nightlife and entertainment, has been plunged into darkness for almost a week, sparking worries about the safety and security of the area. The lack of proper lighting has affected both locals and tourists who frequent the street, especially after the government extended the operating hours of entertainment venues to 4 a.m. on December 15.







The situation has been worsened by a recent incident of a missing motorcycle that belonged to a worker on Walking Street. The vehicle, a Wave 110 scooter, vanished from the poorly lit parking area on the night of December 15, raising suspicions of theft or vandalism. The owner of the motorcycle reported the disappearance to the police and appealed for help to find his vehicle.







The incident has highlighted the need for better visibility and security measures at the entrance to Walking Street on Beach Road, which has become almost pitch-black at night, creating an environment conducive to potential crimes or accidents. Many residents and visitors have expressed their concerns about the darkness, which has diminished the appeal and atmosphere of the area. They have called for urgent action from the authorities to fix the lighting problem and improve the safety of the street.







The authorities have assured the public that they are investigating the case of the missing motorcycle and taking steps to restore the lighting on Walking Street. They have also urged anyone who has information or evidence about the incident to come forward and cooperate with them. They have stressed the importance of keeping the public spaces well-lit, especially in areas that attract a lot of people for nightlife and entertainment, to ensure the welfare and enjoyment of both the community and the visitors.





























