Police seek warrants for 3 Koreans in murder of compatriot

Police have requested warrants for the arrest of 3 Korean nationals in connection with the murder of their compatriot.

The victim, identified as Roh Eui Jong, 34, was found dead in a plastic barrel dumped in a reservoir in Chonburi province.

Scientific evidence has confirmed that the body in the barrel is indeed that of Roh Eui Jong, said Pol.Maj.Gen. Somkuan Puengsap, the deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.







DNA tests matched those of his father, and relatives have identified the body. Police are now awaiting forensic results to determine the cause of death and the exact time of death, which is believed to have occurred between May 3rd and 4th. Preliminary reports suggest that the victim’s 10 fingers were severed after his death.

The 3 suspects will be charged with premeditated murder, illegal detention, extortion and concealment of a corpse.









So far, 3 suspects have been identified, but no other accomplices have been found. All of them left Thailand. One suspect, Lee Roun was arrested in South Korea and another suspect Lee Yongjin was arrested in Cambodia. The other Kim Hyeonngwon remains at large.

Police have yet to release details of the interrogations of the two suspects in custody. Based on evidence and witness testimony, the motive appears to be financial gain. (TNA)






































