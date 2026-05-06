Teen riders hurl ping pong bomb at Pattaya homes leaving car damaged in midnight blast

By Pattaya Mail
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A parked car was damaged after two teenage suspects allegedly threw a ping pong bomb into a Pattaya neighborhood, with police now hunting for those responsible.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two teenagers riding a motorcycle caused alarm in a residential area after throwing a homemade “ping pong bomb” into a neighborhood in east Pattaya area late on May 6.

The incident occurred inside Soi Mab Yai Lia 23 (Soi Nern Plub Wan), where the explosive device damaged a parked sedan, shattering its windows. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Residents said they heard a loud blast in the middle of the night before spotting the suspects fleeing the scene.

Police have since inspected the area, collected evidence, and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and track down the suspects for legal action.
























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