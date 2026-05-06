Reckless tourist backflip stunt on Pattaya baht bus ends in painful fall

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking video circulating online shows a foreign tourist performing a dangerous stunt on a moving baht bus along Pattaya Beach Road, ending in a painful fall that has sparked widespread criticism.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on May 4 near Soi 6/1. According to witnesses, the tourist climbed onto the rear rail of the moving vehicle and attempted a backflip while the bus was in motion, cheered on by friends. However, the stunt went wrong when he lost balance during landing, falling face-first onto the road. A voice in the clip can be heard shouting “Oh my God!” as the incident unfolded.







A 57-year-old motorcycle rider who witnessed the incident said the tourist managed to get up on his own, suffering only minor injuries to his forehead. His three companions quickly rushed to assist him before leaving the scene without seeking medical help.

Local baht bus drivers say such reckless behavior is not uncommon among some tourists. Despite repeated warnings, many continue to ignore safety risks, potentially putting both themselves and drivers at risk of liability in the event of an accident.

The incident has drawn strong reactions online, with many condemning the behavior as dangerous and inappropriate, while others described it as a harsh lesson in the consequences of reckless actions. Authorities and locals are urging tourists to act responsibly and respect road safety to prevent serious injuries or worse.

















































