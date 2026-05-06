Summer storm slams Pattaya as strong winds topple giant billboard near motorway

PATTAYA, Thailand – A sudden summer storm lashed parts of Banglamung on the afternoon of May 4, bringing heavy rain and powerful gusts that toppled a large roadside billboard in Nongprue.

The incident occurred near the Nongprue exit along Motorway No. 7 (section 5, inbound to Chonburi), where strong winds caused a massive advertising structure to collapse, alarming motorists and nearby residents.







Initial inspections indicate that intense, short-lived wind gusts overwhelmed the billboard’s outdoor structure, causing it to fall onto the roadside close to traffic lanes.

Fortunately, no damage was reported to homes or vehicles, and there were no injuries or fatalities.

Nirut Srisuwan, 52, who witnessed the incident, said the weather turned unusually severe with heavy rain and strong winds moments before a loud crash was heard. He later saw the billboard collapse suddenly.

Following the incident, local officials from Nongprue Municipality, along with police, arrived at the scene to manage traffic and secure the area. Relevant agencies have since worked to clear debris and prevent further hazards.

Authorities believe the incident was caused by a seasonal summer storm, which is common during Thailand’s transitional weather period and typically features thunderstorms and strong winds.







Officials are urging the public to remain cautious and avoid standing near unstable structures such as large billboards, tall trees, and utility poles during storms.

Authorities have issued a warning for continued summer storms with thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of Chonburi and nearby areas through May 8, advising residents to stay alert and monitor weather updates closely.

















































