Homeless man slashed in violent beachfront clash in Pattaya as police hunt knife attacker

PATTAYA, Thailand – A homeless man was seriously injured in a knife attack following a violent altercation near Jomtien Beach on the evening of May 5.

Police patrol officers, Pattaya municipal officers, and rescue workers responded to the incident at around 7:40 p.m. at the entrance of Soi Jomtien 1 along Jomtien Beach Road. The injured man was found in front of a McDonald’s outlet, suffering from two deep cuts to his left wrist, with blood covering his arm.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was reportedly in severe pain and initially refused assistance from responders. Officials had to calm him down before he agreed to receive first aid and was later transported to a hospital.







Municipal officers said the injured man is a homeless individual known to frequent the area. He has reportedly caused disturbances in the past, particularly when experiencing hallucinations believed to be linked to substance use. Authorities noted he has previously been involved in multiple altercations and was often seen carrying sticks or knives.

Preliminary investigations suggest the victim may have provoked a group of teenagers prior to the attack. CCTV footage captured part of the incident, showing a teenage suspect armed with a knife chasing and slashing the victim.

Police are currently working to identify and apprehend the suspect for legal action.

















































