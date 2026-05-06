Midnight water meter thief terrorizes Pattaya neighborhood as residents call for urgent action

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents in a local community have been left on edge after a series of late-night thefts targeting household water meters in Soi Pong Bon 2, East Pattaya.

The incidents reportedly occurred between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., taking advantage of the quiet nighttime conditions. The thefts have caused ongoing disruption and damage to homes in the area.







According to initial reports, the suspect is believed to be riding a yellow automatic motorcycle, possibly a Honda Scoopy (unconfirmed). The individual was dressed entirely in black and wearing a black helmet, making identification difficult.

The suspect’s method involves roaming through the neighborhood under cover of darkness, removing water meters from residential properties and fleeing the scene.

Residents are now gathering CCTV footage from nearby homes in an effort to identify the suspect and provide evidence to authorities.



Locals are urging anyone with relevant video or information to come forward to help track down the perpetrator and prevent further incidents.

Authorities and community members are also advising residents to increase vigilance, secure their property, and install lighting or surveillance cameras to deter future crimes.

















































