Teen gang arrested for brutal attack on 80-year-old Belgian tourist in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Christmas night, a shocking incident unfolded when a group of four teenagers attacked MR. Richard Ander M. Van Bogaert, an 80-year-old Belgian national, in Pattaya. The attackers used a machete to strike his head and brutally beat him before stealing 7,000 baht in cash and fleeing the scene on motorcycles.

At 11:06 PM on December 25, Pattaya City police investigative team tracked down and apprehended the suspects after an overnight operation. The perpetrators, all teenagers—three aged 15 and one aged 18—were arrested with a 22-inch machete and two motorcycles used during the escape.



The suspects, identified as Arm (alias), Krape (alias), New (alias), all 15, and Ton (alias), 18, confessed to the crime. They claimed their motive was financial, as one of them needed money to compensate a third party for vehicle damage from a recent accident. Spotting the victim walking alone in a secluded area, they decided to rob him. When the victim resisted, one attacker used the machete, injuring the tourist severely.

After the attack, the gang fled and spent time at Pattaya Beach before being captured by police. Authorities have collected evidence, including the weapon, motorcycles, and clothing worn during the crime. The suspects have been handed over to investigators for legal action under Thai law.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/belgian-elderly-tourist-attacked-and-robbed-by-teenagers-on-christmas-night-in-pattaya-485073







































