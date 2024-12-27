Elderly Dutch man rescued after drowning incident in Pattaya condo pool

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon Foundation and medical staff from Bangkok Pattaya Hospital rushed to Yen Sabai Condominium after receiving a report of an unconscious foreigner found in the pool at 2:00 PM on December 25.







The victim, 85-year-old Mr. Hermann Friedhelm from the Netherlands, suffered a head injury and was unresponsive. Despite CPR efforts and the use of an automatic CPR machine, he was immediately transported to the hospital for emergency care.

Hotel staff suspect the man slipped near the pool staircase, hit his head, and fell into the water. Security footage will be reviewed to confirm the circumstances.

































