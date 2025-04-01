Teen and foreign national in serious accident on Pattaya road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police received a report of a motorcycle collision with injuries in Soi Khao Noi (Boon Samphan), in front of Chokchai Village 7, East Pattaya, March 30. At the scene, a black Chopper motorcycle was found overturned and damaged. The rider, an Indian national aged 50-60, had sustained severe head injuries and was in a dazed state.

Nearby, a pink Honda Scoopy-i motorcycle was also lying on its side in the middle of the road. The 14-year-old male rider had suffered serious head injuries and the loss of his right ring finger. First responders provided immediate first aid, including placing the severed finger in ice and rushing both victims to the hospital.







A witness, the injured boy’s friend, explained that as they were heading out of Soi Khao Noi, the foreign motorcyclist suddenly cut in front of them, causing the collision. Another witness, 33-year-old Wilawan, who was selling goods nearby, confirmed seeing the foreign rider make a sudden turn into the village, causing the crash.

Police have reviewed the scene and will further examine CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident.



























