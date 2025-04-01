Drunk driver hits motorcycle in Pattaya, killing one and injuring another, then flees the scene

PATTAYA, Thailand – The rescue personnel received a report of a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Sukhumvit Road, in front of a gas station in Ban Rong Po, East Pattaya, on March 29. The accident resulted in one fatality and one injury.

At the scene, authorities found a black Honda PCX motorcycle severely damaged from a rear-end collision. Nearby, emergency responders attempted to resuscitate Ms. Warunee Yimsingh, 39, but she tragically succumbed to her injuries. Another victim, Ms. Tipawan Boonkong, 36, sustained head injuries and multiple abrasions. Rescue personnel provided first aid before transporting her to the hospital.







Authorities also discovered a broken front bumper and a detached license plate at the scene. Following an urgent search, they were alerted by a good Samaritan who found a silver Toyota Vigo pickup truck abandoned approximately one kilometer away. The vehicle had severe front-end damage, and inside, police found an opened bottle of liquor.

A short while later, locals in Soi Banglamung 8 spotted a suspicious man hiding in a bush. They detained him and, after questioning, identified him as Mr. Min, a 39-year-old Myanmar national. He confessed to being the pickup truck driver, admitting he had consumed liquor before the accident. He claimed he fled the scene out of panic and insisted he did not see the motorcycle before the crash.



The injured victim later provided her account, stating that she and her partner were riding along Sukhumvit Road when they were suddenly struck from behind, causing them to be thrown from the motorcycle. She alleged that the pickup truck driver accelerated and fled without stopping to help.

Police have taken Mr. Min into custody for a blood alcohol test and are reviewing CCTV footage from the accident scene. The investigation is ongoing, and he will face legal proceedings accordingly.



























