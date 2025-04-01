Public outcry over parking violations on sidewalks in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Public frustration is growing over the issue of vehicles being parked on sidewalks in Pattaya, with many citizens expressing their concerns about the lack of enforcement and respect for traffic rules.

Local residents have called for stronger action against illegal parking, especially vehicles left for rent along the roadside. Many pointed out that it has become a common sight to see cars and motorcycles parked on pedestrian crossings, with some even parking on sidewalks, making it difficult for pedestrians to navigate.







A number of comments from the public highlighted their dissatisfaction with the situation. One person remarked, “Why do authorities wait until people are caught breaking the rules? The city would be more orderly if everyone followed the rules.” Others mentioned the failure to stop cars from parking in prohibited areas, such as zebra crossings, which has become a common, yet concerning, behavior.

The lack of action from Pattaya’s law enforcement was also pointed out, with residents mentioning that even cars without registration plates have been seen driving around freely. This has only added to the frustration, as many feel that without proper enforcement, the situation will continue unchecked.

The public’s frustration is growing as they demand more discipline and a serious crackdown on parking violations to restore order to the city.



























