Teen ambushed in Pattaya -Brutally beaten and humiliated by gang, police launch investigation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ms. Aris Sousa, 27, accompanied by her 17-year-old nephew, Chitsanuphong, presented video evidence of a brutal assault to reporters on January 9. The family sought public help in identifying a gang of violent teenagers responsible for the attack, expressing concerns that the case might be overlooked due to the gang’s alleged connections with local police. The group has reportedly terrorized the Pattaya area without fear of legal consequences.

Ms. Aris recounted how her nephew returned home in the early hours of the morning, severely injured, with a bleeding head wound, swollen face, and incoherent speech. She immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he explained that he had been ambushed and severely beaten by a group of teenagers. Friends later provided her with a video of the incident, showing the young man being kicked and stomped until unconscious. In the video, a female assailant was seen standing over him, forcing him to bow to her feet. Outraged by the incident, Ms. Aris vowed to pursue justice.



The victim, Chitsanuphong, recounted that at around 3:00 AM, he had left home to refuel his motorbike when a female acquaintance called, asking him to pick her up from the skateboarding area at Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya. Upon his arrival, he was ambushed by a group of 5-6 youths armed with knives and wooden sticks, who identified themselves as members of the “Ban Chang gang.” The group chased and assaulted him, hitting him with wooden objects and slashing him with knives. He suffered a head wound requiring three stitches, along with severe swelling and bruising, before losing consciousness for over an hour. When he regained consciousness, he discovered his phone was missing and managed to ride home for help.

The assailants, who reportedly claim to be affiliated with local authorities, are known to gather at various locations, including Pattaya Beach, Bali Hai Pier, and Jomtien Beach. They have a history of violent acts, including assaults with weapons and even firearm incidents, targeting other groups in the area. Despite their frequent arrests, most gang members are underage, aged 15-18, and often escape severe punishment by citing their alleged connections to law enforcement.







Chitsanuphong has since filed a formal complaint with the Pattaya City Police Station, where Police Major Colonel Thanongsak Inphadung reported the case to Police Colonel Navin Teerawit, the station’s chief. Investigators are currently exploring motives, including romantic disputes and gang rivalries. Authorities have been instructed to review CCTV footage, interview witnesses, and locate the individuals seen in the video to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

































