Wong Amat Beach – Pattaya’s ‘Hidden’ Gem Now Bustling with Visitors

By Pattaya Mail
Golden hour magic at Wong Amat Beach! Tourists flock to this tranquil spot for unforgettable sunset views and peaceful relaxation.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Reporters visited Wong Amat Beach, located at Naklua Soi 18 in Banglamung, Chonburi, famously known as Pattaya’s “hidden beach.” The serene destination has become a hotspot for Thai and international tourists seeking relaxation and stunning sunset views.

Known for its peaceful atmosphere, the area is perfect for unwinding, dining, or enjoying drinks. By day, visitors can explore the local seafood market operated by community fishermen, offering fresh catches. In the evening, the breathtaking sunset creates a magical scene that has captivated visitors, turning this “hidden” beach into a must-see destination.


