Teacher’s concern spurs Nongprue municipality to aid destitute family

Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saengngam, of Nongprue Municipality in east Pattaya, accompanied by officials from the Department of Social Welfare, paid a visit to the humble abode of Pisut Kruesungnoen, a 57-year-old resident from Kanchanaburi, to provide much-needed assistance on June 23.

The family’s challenging circumstances came to light thanks to the efforts of Rangsima Chutian, a compassionate teacher at Baan Thung Klom School, who coordinated with the municipality to seek help for the underprivileged family. The primary recipient of their aid was 8-year-old Chaiset Phetchthet, a third-grade student facing difficult living conditions.







Rangsima drew attention to the plight of the Phetchthet family of five residing in a makeshift dwelling made of simple materials, with plastic sheets providing minimal shelter. The dire situation prompted the concerned teacher to promptly report it to the school’s director, who then contacted the municipal authorities for assistance.

The Phetchthet family, comprising Pisut Kruesungnoen, 56, Chaiset’s step-father, Ms. Napha Thiratthatsiripot, 31, the mother, along with their one and a half year old son and a 9-month-old son, currently live in a shelter constructed with bamboo poles, covered with metal sheets, and surrounded by tarpaulins. While it provides some respite from the sun, it offers no protection from rain, subjecting them to challenging living conditions.







Pisut, who found himself in distressing circumstances, explained that prior to their current situation, they were renting a room. However, due to job loss and Pisut’s illness, which resulted in pulmonary tuberculosis, they were unable to make ends meet. Adding to their troubles, Pisut’s wife also lost her job, leaving them unable to afford the rent. Consequently, they had no choice but to seek shelter with extended family members. To make matters worse, Chaiset had to sacrifice his education to assist in taking care of his two younger siblings.

School Director Ms. Prapa Chantaban, upon learning about the family’s plight, wasted no time seeking assistance from Nongprue Municipality. The swift response and support received were deeply appreciated, and she conveyed her heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the family, expressing hope for an improved future.



Dep. Mayor Wanchai Saengngam expressed his concern for the Phetchthet family upon receiving reports from the school administration and teachers. Recognizing their urgent need for aid, the municipality quickly provided essential supplies and financial assistance through public donations. Looking ahead, they plan to collaborate with charitable organizations to provide further support. In the meantime, they appeal to individuals with goodwill to contribute towards improving the family’s living conditions and ensuring the safety of the children and renewing hope for the family.























