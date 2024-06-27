Veterans council reviews performance and plans future initiatives

The veterans council held its second meeting of 2024 to review past performance and discuss future plans. The meeting focused on enhancing services and support for veterans and their families.

Sutin Klungsang, Minister of Defense and chairman of the veterans council, presided over the meeting.







Key points included the fourth advanced security training course for 30 participants over 16 days, designed to enhance security services from property protection to personal protection.

Additionally, mobile medical units provided prosthetics and orthotic services to veterans and their families in Lampang, Chiang Mai, and Nan from December 12th-29th, and March 4th-24th of next year, respectively, funded by the Government Lottery Office.









In honor of His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday anniversary in July, the War Veterans Organization of Thailand Under the Royal Patronage and the Veterans General Hospital launched a program to add 72 beds to Ayurawat Medical Clinic in Bangkok to improve veterans’ quality of life.

The meeting also discussed construction projects for office buildings, employee housing, and other facilities at the Krabi Veterans Office to enhance services for veterans and their families in the Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, and Phuket provinces. (NNT)

























































